Sanya, Unnati advance in Indian Squash Tour-2 PSA Challenger

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Indian wild cards Sanya Vats and Unnati Tripathi defeated higher-ranked compatriots in the women's opening round of the Indian Squash Tour-2, a PSA Challenger event, here on Monday.

While Sanya got the better of Nirupama Dubey 11-7, 11-9, 11-7, Unnati rallied to beat Anjali Semwal 2-11, 11-7, 11-7, 14-12 here at the Otters Club.

Tanishka Jain and Janet Vidhi also advanced to the round of 16.

The tournament is supported by HCL and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Sports Authority of India.

Results (Indian players round of 32): Men's: Shamil Wakeel (SL) bt Yusha Nafees 3-1; Seif Shenawy (EGY) bt Adarsh Banodha 3-0; Marwan Mahmoud Assal (EGY) bt Om Semwal 3-1; Ming Hong Tang (HK) bt Rounak Yadav 3-0; Shing Fung Lam (HK) bt Rahul Baitha 3-0; Md Hafiz Abdul Harif (MAS) bt Diwakar Singh 3-1.

Women's: Unnati Tripathi bt Anjali Semwal 3-1; Sze Wing Wai (HK) bt Sunita Patel 3-0; Bobo Lam (HK) bt Eesha Shrivastava 3-0; Sanya Vats bt Nirupama Dubey 3-0; Rana El Sayed (EGY) bt Shameena Riaz 3-1; Tanishka Jain bt Mahak Talati 3-0; Janet Vidhi bt Vyomika Khandelwal 3-0.