Saptak Talwar finishes at tied 63rd; Jackson cruises to maiden title

Brno (Czech Republic), Jun 16 (PTI) Saptak Talwar played a final round of even par 71 to finish the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge in tied 63rd place here.

The 26-year-old played rounds of 72, 70, 74 and 71 to finish the week with a score of three over par.

The Indian began his final round on the back nine and had bogeys on the 12th and 17th with one birdie on the 13th.

He started the front nine by picking up a shot but had a double bogey on the eighth hole, however, an eagle on the ninth allowed Talwar to close the day with an even par score.

Palmer Jackson, who was tied for the lead at the end of the third round played his best round of the week, a 7-under 64 to win by six shots.

The 24-year-old American began his day on the front nine and picked up three shots in his first four holes before making a bogey on the fifth.

He bounced back with an eagle on the seventh and another birdie on the ninth.

On the back nine Palmer dropped a shot on the 12th and immediately rectified it with birdies on the 13th and 15th holes.

He would end his day with another birdie on the 18th. His final score for the week stands at 21 under par with rounds of 65, 67, 67 and 64.

In second place six shots behind Palmer were Matthew Cheung of Hong Kong and Tobias Jonsson of Sweden. PTI Corr UNG