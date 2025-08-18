Saptak Talwar finishes in top-30 despite tough final round

Vierumaki (Finland), Aug 18 (PTI) Saptak Talwar endured a difficult final day at the Vierumaki Finnish Challenge being played at the Cooke Course on the Hotel Planner Tour, shooting 3-over 75 to finish tied-27.

At the end of the third round, Talwar had set himself up for his first top 5 finish. He even began with a birdie for a good start and then slid backwards.

Talwar dropped a bogey on the seventh but recovered the shot on the ninth.

Then the Indian fell apart on the back nine as he made a double bogey on the 10th and a bogey on the 11th only to follow it with one more bogey on the 14th.

His rounds of 73-67-65-75 saw him finish at 8-under for the week.

Scotsman David Law played a final round of 4-under 68 to win the title by two strokes. Law started the day one stroke behind the overnight leader Andoni Etchenique.

However, as Etchenique shot a final round of 1-over 73 Law was able to close the round despite the pressure from Alfie Plant and Jonas Blixt who looked set to challenge for the title.

Law had a total score of 17 under par with rounds of 65-68-70-68. Plant and Blixt finished the week in tied second.

Both the players saw their chances at the title slip away with Plant making bogeys on the 14th, 17th and 18th holes while Blixt made bogeys on the 15th and 18th holes while Law made birdies on the 13th and 18th holes.

Law is now a three-time winner on the Hotel Planner Tour.

He ended his six year title drought just last month at the D+D REAL Czech Challenge.

Law moved into the top spot on the Race to Mallorca standings with this win and is in with a strong chance to regain his card on the DP World Tour. PTI Corr UNG