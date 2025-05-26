Saptak Talwar finishes T-64th in Danish Challenge golf

Bogense (Denmark), May 26 (PTI) Saptak Talwar endured contrasting fortunes on the two sides of the Bogense Golf Club at the Danish Golf Challenge as he shot even par 72 and finished T-64 at the HotelPlanner Tour event here.

Talwar, started on the back nine and had two pars before picking five birdies in the next six holes. He finished the stretch with a bogey and had a totally different run on the front side of the course, which was his second nine.

He had four bogeys and no birdies and ended at even par 72.

Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen of Denmark produced a closing birdie to seal a second title in dramatic fashion at the Danish Golf Challenge.

The Dane signed for a final round of five under par 67 at Bogense Golf Club, to go with rounds of 66-70-66 for a 19 under par total, finishing one shot ahead of Scotland's Calum Fyfe who had led after each of the opening three rounds.

Gøth-Rasmussen, who won his maiden HotelPlanner Tour title in Cadiz 12 months ago, started the final round three shots back of Fyfe but made up ground, thanks to three front nine gains.

The 27-year-old is the son of former HotelPlanner Tour winner Jacob Rasmussen, and was well supported by his family throughout all four rounds in Bogense.

Fyfe ended the week in solo second on 18 under par, two shots ahead of Nolan, with Sweden's Christofer Blomstrand one shot further back on 15 under par. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC