Saptak Talwar finishes tied-16th in Netherlands

Spijk (Netherlands), Aug 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Saptak Talwar carded a final round of 1-under 70 to end at tied-16th place at the Dutch Futures here.

Talwar had all four rounds under par on Sunday, indicating his growing comfort on the Hotel Planner Tour.

Talwar shot 70-69-69-70 for a total of 6-under. He birdied the sixth and the seventh for the second day running and had other birdies on the 10th and the 13th but also gave away shots on ninth, 11th and the 18th.

Filippo Celli birdied three of his final four holes to seal a maiden Hotel Planner Tour title at The Dutch Futures.

The Italian, who started the day with a one-stroke lead, signed for a closing six under par round of 65 to finish on 15-under par for the week, two shots clear of German Hurly Long, who had earlier set the clubhouse lead on 13-under.

Celli arrived at The Dutch in good form with three top five finishes in his last four starts on the Road to Mallorca, including a runner-up at the Interwetten Open.

Frenchman Oihan Guillamoundeguy and Scotsman Daniel Young share third on 10- under par, one shot ahead of American Chase Hanna, Belgian James Meyer de Beco and Scot Euan Walker.

Scotsman David Law remains top of the Road to Mallorca Rankings, with Guillamoundeguy still holding second place. Young moves up three places to fourth, ahead of Englishman Joshua Berry, who dropped to fifth.