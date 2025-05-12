Saptak Talwar finishes tied 39th on Hotel Planner Tour

Girona (Spain), May 12 (PTI) Saptak Talwar of India carded 2-under 69 to finish tied 39th on the final day of the Challenge de España at Fontanals Golf Club Championship.

With rounds of 69-66-73-69 he totalled 7-under for the week after being in Top-15 at the end of the second day.

In the final round, Talwar, starting from the back nine, had two birdies and a bogey on either side of the course.

Frenchman Clement Charmasson held his nerve to secure a maiden Hotel Planner Tour title. He signed for a closing two under par round of 69 to go with rounds of 65-67-66 for a 17 under par total, to finish one shot ahead of Dane Victor Sidal Svendsen.

Charmasson, who led by one overnight, extended his advantage to four with five holes to play, but on a dramatic final day in Girona, saw his lead reduced to one before he held on to earn a breakthrough win in front of friends and family.

Spaniard Luis Masaveu and Scotsman Euan Walker shared third place on 15 under par, with German Anton Albers – who fired a round-of-the-week ten under par 61 on the final day – countryman Hurly Long and Swiss Benjamin Rusch one shot further back in fifth. PTI KHS KHS