Saptak Talwar has strong start in Scotland

Kelso (Scotland), Aug 1 (PTI) India's Saptak Talwar produced a solid five-under 66 to make a good start at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge here.

Talwar, who won his maiden Indian Tour title this season, picked up five birdies in a bogey-free round to lie T8 alongside five other players.

Starting on the back nine, Talwar made birdies on the 12th, 15th, and 17th holes before moving onto the front nine where he made birdies on the second and fifth holes.

The leader at the end of the first round was Will Enefer, who set a new course record with a stunning 10-under 61.

Three players -- Quim Vidal, Daniel Young and Marc Hammer -- shot 7-under 64 each to be tied second.