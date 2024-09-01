Saptak Talwar in sight of Top-10 finish

Jakarta, Sep 1 (PTI) Saptak Talwar was in sight of his first Top-10 finish on the Asian Tour after carding 3-under 68 to be placed tied-13th in the Mandiri Indonesia Open here.

Talwar, who plays regularly on the PGTI, is now 9-under 204 for three rounds.

Among the other Indians, Veer Ahlawat (69) was T-23, Khalin Joshi (70) was T-41, SSP Chawrasia (73) was T-48 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (70) was T-57. Indian-American Manav Shah, a winner on the PGA Tour Latin American, was also T-41.

Australian Aaron Wilkin kept his hopes alive of clinching his maiden title on the Asian Tour by edging ahead of a stacked leaderboard on Sunday to finish with a one-shot lead after round three.

The Australian, the first-round leader after a sensational course record 10-under-par 61, carded a 67 for a tournament total of 14-under.

Four players -- Chinese-Taipei's Ho Yu-Cheng (65), Malaysian Ervin Chang (66), England's Steve Lewton (66) and China's Sampson Zheng (72) -- are one stroke behind. PTI Cor AM AM AM