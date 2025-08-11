Saptak Talwar logs first top-15 finish on HotelPlanner Tour

Meath (Ireland), Aug 11 (PTI) India’s Saptak Talwar landed his first top-15 finish on the HotelPlanner Tour with a final round of one-under 71 at the Irish Challenge at Killeen Castle.

Talwar, who has been playing on the HotelPlanner Tour this season, shot rounds of 75-70-70-71 to finish one-under for the week at the par-72 Killeen Castle course. It was his best round of the season on the Tour.

Oihan Guillamoundeguy secured a three-stroke victory in the Irish Challenge. The Frenchman signed for a two under par round of 70 on the final day to reach 11 under par for the week, with Ronan Kleu from Switzerland in the second place on eight under par.

Guillamoundeguy moved from 15th to sixth in the Road to Mallorca Rankings following his win here to boost his chances of promotion to the DP World Tour, with the leading 20 players graduating at the end of the season.

Jeppe Kristian Andersen from Denmark finished third on seven under par, with Robert Moran finishing as the leading Irishman in fourth place.