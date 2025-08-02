Saptak Talwar makes cut at Scottish Challenge

Roxburghe (Scotland), Aug 2 (PTI) Saptak Talwar made the cut at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A with a second round card of 1-over 72.

The score, put alongside his first round 66, placed him at 4-under for a tied-37.

In the second round, Talwar had three birdies on the front nine but gave away all that with a bogey on the 11th and a triple on the 16th.

Quim Vidal took a two-stroke lead into the weekend after signing for a six under par second round of 65 at Roxburghe.

The Spaniard started the day seven-under and mixed five birdies with an eagle and a solitary bogey on day two to move to 13 under par for the week, two shots clear of Scottish duo Euan Walker and Daniel Young.

Vidal sealed a maiden HotelPlanner Tour title at March's Delhi Challenge.