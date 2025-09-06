Saptak Talwar makes cut in Poland

Konopiska (Poland), Sept 6 (PTI) India's Saptak Talwar shot a one-over 71 in the second round of the GAC Rosa Challenge at the Rosa Golf Club to comfortably make the cut at the Hotel Planner Tour event.

Talwar, who had missed the cut at last week's Dormy Open after a run of eight successive cuts made on the Tour, sits tied-48th with a two-round total of two-under 138 (67-71) at the par-70 course.

With two rounds still to go, the 25-year-old will look to climb up the leaderboard over the weekend.

On the first day, Talwar had five birdies against two bogeys for a 3-under 69.

In the second round, Talwar began on the back nine and holed birdies on the sixth, eighth, 16th and 18th holes.

He dropped shots on the first, fourth and 17th holes and had a double bogey on the ninth.

Frenchman Romain Wattel is the 36 hole leader after shooting a bogey free 6-under 64 on the second day.

Wattel started the week with a round of 3-under 67 but picked up the pace on the second day as he made birdies on the second, third, sixth, 10th, 11th and 18th holes.

He now has a total score of nine under par.

Hugo Townsend (63), Bryce Easton (65), Renato Paratore (66) and Anton Albers (63) are tied for second place with a score of eight under par.