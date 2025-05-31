Saptak Talwar misses cut as Quim Vidal continues to lead

Cadiz (Spain), May 31 (PTI) Saptak Talwar failed to make the cut at the Challenge de Cadiz as he shot one-over par 73 here on the second day.

With a total score of five-over par at the end of the second round Talwar was left well short of the cut that was set at par.

Talwar had a strong front nine as he birdied the third and sixth holes and dropped a shot on the ninth hole.

The back nine would prove to be Talwar's undoing as he started with a birdie on the 10th before dropping two shots with a double bogey on the 11th.

He picked up a shot on the 13th only to drop two more shots with consecutive bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes for an early end to the week in Spain.

Quim Vidal of Spain, who was the leader at the end of the first round, continued to lead after the second round.

Having played a round of three under par 69 for the day after a 65 on Day 1, Vidal is 10-under one shot ahead of his closest rival. Vidal made five birdies and had two bogeys in his second round.

In second place, one shot behind the leader is Oihan Guillamoundeguy of France.

Oihan had a score of 68, four under par in the second round to take his total for the tournament to nine under par. PTI UNG