Saptak Talwar plays bogey free to make cut in Finland

Vierumäki (Finland), Aug 16 (PTI) Saptak Talwar played a strong bogey free second round at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge to make the cut and be placed Tied 36th.

With rounds of 73-67, he was 4-under at the Par-72 Cooke Course.

Talwar had three birdies and one eagle during the day. He started on the back nine and made birdie on the 13th hole and turned in one-under.

On the front nine he made consecutive birdies on the first and second and then closed his round with an eagle on the ninth.

George Mason played a second round of 6-under 66 to take the lead at the halfway mark. The Englishman made eight birdies and two bogeys. Mason had played a bogey free round of 7-under 65 on the first day and has a combined score of 13 under par.

In second place is Anton Albers with a score of 12 under par. David Law (65-68) was third.

The first day leader Alvaro Hernandez Cabezuela is in tied fourth alongside three other players with a combined score of 10 under par.