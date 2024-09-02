Saptak Talwar records career-best Tied-6th finish at Mandiri Open

Jakarta, Sep 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Saptak Talwar logged his best result on the Asian Tour as he shot a final round of 4-under 68 to finish a creditable tied sixth at the USD 500,000 Mandiri Indonesia Open here.

Talwar finished with a total score of 12-under 272, despite two late bogeys.

Talwar, who has also played on the Canadian Tour, before opting to play in India and then the Asian circuit, shot rounds of 69-67-68-68 to register his first Top-10 finish on the Asian Tour.

His best as a pro has been T-2 on his home Tour in Jaipur Open on the PGTI.

Among other Indians, Khalin Joshi (68) was 7-under and T-30 while Indian-American Manav Shah (68) was also 7-under and T-30th.

Veer Ahlawat (72) was 6-Under and 33rd, and Gaganjeet Bhullar (68) was 5-under and T-34 while SSP Chawrasia (70) was 4-under and T-44.

England's Steve Lewton ended a 10-year wait to claim his second title on the Asian Tour by winning the Mandiri Indonesia Open in a sudden-death play-off.

He won with a birdie on the second extra hole against third-round leader Aaron Wilkin from Australia and Chinese rookie Sampson Zheng.

Lewton looked on course to win in regulation play when he birdied 16th and 17th for a two-shot lead but made a double-bogey on the par-fourth 18th.

Lewton shot 68 for a tournament total of 16-under, while Zheng also shot 68 for the same total and Wilkin (69).

Australian Travis Smyth (67) and Liu (68) missed making the play-off by one shot and were tied for fourth, with the latter frustratingly missing a short par putt on the last.

Talwar was tied for sixth with Malaysian Ervin Chang (72), American Austen Truslow (63), Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut (67), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (68) and Poosit Supupramai (68), and Ian Snyman (67) from South Africa. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC