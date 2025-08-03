Saptak Talwar slips to 54th on Hotel Planner Tour

Roxburghe (Scotland), Aug 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Saptak Talwar shot a second straight round of 1-over 72 to slip to T-54 after three rounds at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.

Talwar, who started the week in style with a 5-under 66, added 72-72 to be 3-under for three rounds.

Scotsman Daniel Young fired a 7-under 64 to take a four-stroke lead going into the final day.

The Scot made nine birdies – four in the first five holes - and two bogeys to move to 18-under par for the week.

Frenchman Julien Quesne, who also posted 64 to move to 14-under, is second.

Belgian James Meyer de Beco, German Marc Hammer, Scots David Law and Euan Walker and Denmark's Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen are five shots back on 13 under par.