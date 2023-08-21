Sara Wakita and Tenshi Iwami win Tamil Nadu International Surf Open QS 3000

Mahabalipuram, Aug 21 (PTI) Sara Wakita and Tenshi Iwami of Japan were crowned champions at the inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League Qualifying Series 3,000 event.

It was a historic day of competition as the two claimed victories at the first-ever WSL event in India at the Mahabalipuram beach on Sunday.

In the men's event, Iwami found a set wave with priority and went to town, smashing multiple frontside turns to earn an 8.75 (out of a possible 10).

It gave him the lead as he won the heat with a two-wave total of 16.30 (out of a possible 20), which was the highest single wave and two-wave combination of the entire event.

Iwami's biggest career win has also pushed him to the third place in the WSL Asia Regional Rankings.

Wakita had her task cut out in the women's final as she took on Shino Matsuda who had been impressing the judges all week with her super quick back-hand attack.

Wakita posted a 13.50 two-wave total to take the lead. Matsuda was able to post the highest single wave of the matchup with an 8.10 but was unable to back it up leaving Wakita to claim the win and move into third spot on the WSL Asia Regional Rankings. PTI APA TAP