Sarah and Vishal win mixed doubles Open at Monsoon Pickleball Championship

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Australia's highest-ranked women's player Sarah Burr teamed up with Vishal Masand to win the the Mixed Doubles Open at the Monsoon Pickleball Championship 2.0 here.

The final was a closely contested match with Isha Lakhani and Jason Taylor pushing the Australians in the corner, but the experienced Burr proved to be the deciding factor as they won 2-0 on Friday night.

The fourth day of the championship saw winners in six categories with Burr and Masand, Dev Shah, Nicola Schoemen, Shlok Gaba, Janhavi Iyer, Priyanka Mehta in the 30+ Mixed Doubles, U18 Boys Singles, U18 Girls Singles, U14 Boys Singles, U14 Girls Singles and 40+ Women's Singles respectively.

The 40+ Men's singles will be played on Sunday with Dhiren Patel and Himanshu Dewaskar set to face off.

The professional mixed doubles category has its final on Sunday with Jay DeVilliers and Emilia Schmidt up against local hero Armaan Bhatia and Megan Fudge.

Favourites Jay and Emilia beat Harsh and Naimi Mehta in the semi finals and Armaan Bhatia with Megan Fudge defeated Quang Duong and Pei.