Sarandeep Singh appointed Delhi's Ranji coach, Gursharan Singh new chief selector

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Former India off-spinner and national selector Sarandeep Singh will be the new head coach of Delhi's senior team for the upcoming domestic season.

He was appointed by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the state unit.

Sarandeep will be assisted by bowling coach V Aravind and batting coach Bantu Singh, both of them continuing from last year.

In a new position created by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), the senior men's team will have two mentors -- Atul Wassan for white ball and Robin Singh Junior for red ball. Reema Malhotra will be mentor of the women's team.

Last year's coach Devang Gandhi, who made quite an impression on both the seniors and juniors in the team will not be available this season due to personal reasons and didn't apply for the coach's post.

It is understood that the CAC comprising former India players Surinder Khanna, Nikhil Chopra and Anjali Malhotra had two choices for the top job --- Sarandeep and former Delhi coach KP Bhaskar.

"The apex council has approved Sarandeep's name for the head coach's post. His name was also there last year when Devang became coach. Bhaskar was the other candidate but he will be fitted in as one of three selectors," a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 44-year-old Sarandeep, who played three Tests and 5 ODIs for India between 2000 and 2003, has also been a national selector from North Zone under MSK Prasad.

While his credentials as a senior level coach is unknown, it is understood that he has managed institutional teams in the past.

Meanwhile, former India batter and Punjab's only Ranji Trophy-winning captain Gursharan Singh has been recommended for the chairman of selection committee's post.

While in the BCCI the cut-off age for national selectors is kept at 60, there is no such rule in state cricket, and the 61-year-old Gursharan has always been a part of the DDCA system, from junior coach to senior selector and at times also a member of CAC.

It is understood that Bhaskar and former Delhi keeper-batter Rajiv Vinayak will be the other two selectors if the CAC's recommendation is adhered to.

"While DDCA president Rohan Jaitley has never interfered in any cricketing matters, giving free hand to sub-committees, his opinion on the issue will certainly hold a lot of value," the source said.

The senior selection committee will have an "observer" who will be a CAC nominee to oversee the selection process.