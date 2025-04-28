Saransh Jain named captain of rebranded Jabalpur Royal Lions for MPL T20

Indore, Apr 28 (PTI) Senior off-spinner and India A player Saransh Jain was on Monday named captain Jabalpur Royal Lions, formerly known as the Jabalpur Lions who won the inaugural edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) here.

The franchise has undergone a change in name and ownership ahead of the second season with Econexis Sports being the new owners.

At the players draft held here on Sunday, the franchise added other key players to its squads including Rahul Batham, Abhishek Bhandari, and Siddarth Pattidar.

The franchise hadn’t retained any player from the first season but retained Jain in the player draft and completed the full roster of 16 players. Two more players will be added from selection trials to be held in Jabalpur.

Jabalpur Royal Lions squad: Saransh Jain (c), Rahul Batham, Ritik Tada, Siddarth Pattidar, Ritesh Shakya, Dharmesh Patel, Pankaj Patel, Prabhanshu Shukla, Taanishq Yadav, Ankit Singh Kushwaha, Sanjog Nijjer, Akarsh Singh Parihar, Abhishek Bhandari, Atul Kushwaha, Aheer Pratap Singh, Anubhav Agarwal. PTI DDV KHS