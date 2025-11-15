Sarfaraz Khan: No frustration at all, I don’t think I need to change anything with my batting

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) India and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan on Saturday said he isn’t “frustrated at all” about not scoring as heavily this season as he usually does in domestic cricket, adding that there is nothing he needs to change in his batting.

With his omission from Indian Test side in the background, Sarfaraz has endured a tough Ranji Trophy season so far, managing only 111 runs in four matches at 22.20 and without a single score of fifty.

The right-hander batter’s returns are indeed low for the lofty standards he has set in the Ranji Trophy in the seasons preceding his India Test call-up. He made 556 runs in 2022-23 season in six matches at 92.66, piled up as many as 982 runs in 2021-22 at 122.75 in six matches, and before that, Sarfaraz smacked 928 runs in the 2019-20 season in six matches at 154.66.

“I do not think I need to change anything because I am doing good. I have always played a lot of balls (in training) and even now I try to practice as much as I can,” Sarfaraz told the media during Mumbai’s training session here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

“One cannot score runs in every single match. The past four seasons well and sometimes a batter loses his wicket despite playing well. But we can always get back to scoring runs,” he said.

Being excluded from Indian Test side could also be one factor but Sarfaraz said he is not frustrated at all with his returns with the bat.

“There is no frustration at all. If you look at my record, I have scored a lot of runs. People have one season in four years where they make a thousand runs but maine chaar-paanch saal daba ke runs banaye hain (I have made plenty of runs for 4-5 years),” he said.

Sarfaraz heaped praise on his India teammate and Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur for putting the team ahead.

“The team always supports and we have a very good captain. Shardul bhai is doing a great job. I was not here for the last two years, I was not playing domestic cricket because I was with the Indian team and I was not here with my team (Mumbai), but the way Shardul bhai is leading, he is doing a great job,” he said.

“The coach Omkar Salvi, Atul (Ranade) sir are doing well and they take everyone along. We try and stick together as much as we can, even if we are in Mumbai we stay in the (team) hotel even though our homes are nearby. “ “Our unity is good and after a long time we have a captain who puts the team in front and himself behind,” Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz praised Shardul for being selfless in his approach to Mumbai captaincy.

“Sometimes, if the wicket is not for fast bowling he would not bowl himself because ‘I am the captain and if I take wickets, I also have a career (to look after)’,” he said.

“He does not think like that and for the last 10-12 years I have also been playing the Ranji Trophy and this is the difference I have seen that he prioritises Mumbai cricket first and then himself.” “I have played under a lot of captains and with Shardul, the plus-point is that he keeps the team in front. Once you have played for India, you want to have more opportunities in the back of the mind and I must do well to move ahead. But he doesn’t have anything like that in his mind and he keeps the team ahead,” Sarfaraz added. PTI DDV ATK