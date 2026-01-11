Sarfraz leads Chennai Singams to win over Tiigers of Kolkata in ISPL

Surat, Jan 11 (PTI) Chennai Singams opened their ISPL Season 3 campaign with a comprehensive 44-run victory over Tiigers of Kolkata with Sarfraz Khan scoring a fine 45 and Jagannath Sarkar starring with the ball here.

After losing early wickets and slipping to 10/2 inside the first two overs, Chennai regrouped through a commanding 24-ball knock from Sarfraz as they made a competitive 102 for 8 in 10 overs on Saturday.

He found valuable support in Jagannath Sarkar (16 off 19), with the duo stitching together a crucial middle-overs partnership.

The defining phase of the innings came in the seventh over -- the 50-50 Challenge over -- where Chennai amassed 40 runs, shifting the momentum and pushing the total beyond the 80-run mark.

A late flourish from Sambhaji Patil (14 off 6), introduced as the Googly Sub, ensured Chennai become the first side this season to breach the 100-run mark in the tournament.

Chennai bowlers then asserted complete control.

Sarkar led the attack and returned figures of 2/7, dismissing Kiran Pawar and Krushna Gawali in his tape-ball overs.

Debutant Ashish Pal backed him up with a confident 2/15, sealing a dominant win for Chennai in their opening match of the third edition at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

Chennai Singams: 102/8 in 10 overs (Sarfraz Khan 45; Vivek Shelar 3/15). Tiigers of Kolkata: 58 for 5 in 10 overs (Saif Ali 26; Jagannath Sarkar 2/7). PTI AM AM BS BS