Sarita Mor headlines India's challenge at Asian Championships

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Apr 10 (PTI) With India's star wrestlers not in contention, the country's next-generation players will look to prove themselves on the big stage, even as the accomplished Sarita Mor will also be closely watched when the Asian Championships begin here on Thursday.

Advertisment

It was decided during the March 21 trials that winners in 17 Olympic weight categories will attempt to qualify for the Paris Games during the Asian Qualifiers in Bishkek from April 19, while the runners-up in these categories will be given the opportunity to compete in the Asian Championships.

Since Olympic-quota winner Anitm Panghal, who was given a direct entry into the Championships, has pulled out of the event, Anju will represent India in the women's 53kg category.

Anju had won the 53kg trials where Vinesh Phogat had finished in top-4 to stay in contention in that category as well.

Advertisment

India have not found a good Sushil Kumar replacement in the men's free style 74kg since he left the scene. Narsingh Pancham Yadav has aged and Jitender Kumar has also failed to make the category his own despite having the potential.

Yash Tushir has been striving to do well in this category and it will be a good opportunity for him to excel. Last year, he had missed out on a bronze medal after bouncing back in contention through repechage round and would like to complete the unfinished business.

Rohit Kumar, who had outplayed Bajrang Punia in the men's 65kg trials, had lost to Sujeet Kalakal and would like to make up for the lost opportunity.

Advertisment

In women's event, 2021 World Championship medallist Sarita Mor is the biggest name in India's squad.

Asian Championships has been a happy hunting ground for her. It's an event she won twice (2020, 2021) apart from winning a silver (2017) and a bronze (2017).

Radhika has been making a transition to the senior level in 68kg. She had won a silver in the senior 2022 championships apart from winning a silver at the U23 Asian championships last year.

Advertisment

Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) has done well in the domestic competitions and also grabbed a gold at the same venue during the UWW Ranking Series event last year. She will also be watched along with Antim Kundu (65kg), who won a silver at the U20 World Championships last year. Harshita had won a bronze in the same championships and will look to do well at the senior stage.

Indian team for Asian Championships: Free Style: Udit (57 Kg), Akash Dahiya (61Kg), Rohit (65Kg), Abhimanyou (70Kg), Yash Tushir (74 Kg), Parvinder Singh (79Kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg), Vinay (92 Kg) , Vicky (97Kg), and Anirudh Kumar (125Kg).

Greco Roman Style: Arjun Halakurki (55Kg), Pravesh (60kg), Umesh. (63kg), Vinayak Siddheshwar Patil (67Kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Sajan Bhanwala (77 Kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), Ajay (87Kg), Narinder Cheema (97 Kg), and Mehar Singh (130 Kg) Women Wrestling: Shivanee Pawar (50kg), Anju (53kg), Tamanna (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Pushpa Yadav (59 Kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62kg), Antim Kundu (65kg), Radhika (68kg), Harshita (72kg), Priya (76 Kg). PTI AT AT ATK