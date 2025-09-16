Sarthak Chavan shines in final race of national two-wheel championship

Pune, Sep 16 (PTI) Sarthak Chavan secured a well-fought victory in the final race at the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, following an impressive stint in the Asia TVS One Make Championship. At the recent National Championship round in Chennai, he stood on the podium in all three races he contested. He showed resilience to win the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open Race 2 on the final day on Sunday after a second place finish in Race 1 behind Rahil Pillarisetty on Saturday and also topped the TVS Electric RTE class, underlining his versatility and ability to adapt across formats.

Chavan’s next stop is Round 5 from October 10 to 12 at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, followed by the final Round 6 from December 5 to 7 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

In the Asia TVS One Make series, a support category to the Asian Road Racing Championship, Chavan delivered podium finishes in seven of the eight races held across four venues abroad at Chang, Sepang, Motegi and Mandalika this season.

His results have kept him firmly in the title hunt, standing just three points behind the championship leader with more races still to come.