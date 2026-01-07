Sarthak-Hardee upset third seeds Snehit-Sayali in mixed doubles qualifying round

Vadodara, Jan 7 (PTI) Sarthak Arya and Hardee Patel upset third seeds Snehit Suravajjula and Sayali Wani 3-2 to advance to the second round of the mixed doubles qualifying while the top singles players comfortably won their opening group matches in the WTT Feeder Series here on Wednesday.

Sarthak-Hardee beat third seeds 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10.

Yashansh Malik, Sanyog Kapali, Jash Modi in men’s singles and Selena Selvakumar, Nithya Mani and Sampada Bhiwandikar in women's singles won their opening matches.

Yashansh Malik was made to work hard by Preyesh Suresh for a 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 14-12, 11-8 win in Group 1, Sanjoy Kapila beat Harsh Merotha 11-1, 11-6, 11-3 in Group 2, while Jash Modi registered a dominant 11-1, 11-2, 11-6 over Nepal’s Rubin Maharjan in Group 3 of men’s singles.

In women’s singles, Selena defeated Mukta Dalvi 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 in Group 1, Nithya Mani overcame Sammridhi Banik 12-10, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 in Group 2 and Sampada Bhiwandikar fought back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the young Naisha Rewaskar 11-8, 8-11, 11-13, 11-5, 12-10 in Group 3. PTI BS ATK