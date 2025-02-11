Sasikumar Mukund rallies to beat Wayenburg in Delhi Open first round

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) India's Sasikumar Mukund rallied from a set down to defeat France's Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the Delhi Open here on Tuesday.

Fresh from India's Davis Cup World Group I Playoff victory over Togo recently, Mukund started his opening-round match in the tournament on the back foot against the Frenchman, who entered the main draw as a 'lucky loser' from qualifying.

However, the Indian relied on a strong service game in the second set, winning 6-2 after converting three of four break points.

Carrying the momentum forward, Mukund completely dominated the decider, breaking his opponent three times to seal a commanding 6-0 final-set victory.

He will next face Belgium's Michael Geerts in the round of 16.

Wildcard Ramkumar Ramanathan showed glimpses of a fight-back but ultimately fell short against Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic, losing 2-6, 6-2, 0-6.

After dropping the opening set, Ramkumar forced a decider with a solid comeback in the second, but couldn't sustain his push.

Among the leading players, third seed Tristan Schoolkate of Australia had a strong start against Turkey's Ergi Kirkin, taking the first set 6-0. Kirkin, however, responded in the second, pushing Schoolkate into a tense tiebreaker, which the Australian finally won 7-6 (12-10).

Sixth seed Shintaro Mochizuki, a 21-year-old rising sensation from Japan who can count the 2019 Wimbledon boys' singles title among his achievements, also advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Denmark's August Holmgren.

In other matches, France's Kyrian Jacquet defeated seventh seed Sho Shimabukuro of Japan in straight sets, while the United Kingdom's Jay Clarke made light work of Japan's Masamichi Imamura 6-1, 6-4.

Qualifier Andre Ilagan of the US prolonged his run in the competition with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Marek Gengel of the Czech Republic, while Australia's James McCabe overcame Italy's Enrico Dalla Valle in three sets.

Organised by the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association, the Delhi Open is an ATP Challenger 75 tournament with USD 100,000 prize money on offer.

The winner of the singles event also earns 75 ATP points. PTI AM AM AH AH