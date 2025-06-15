Satara Warriors beat Ratnagiri Jets

Pune, Jun 15 (PTI) Satara Warriors defeated Ratnagiri Jets by 14 runs via DLS method in the Maharashtra Premier League here on Sunday.

Satara restricted Ratnagiri Jets to 146 for 9 and were 116 for 4 in 14.4 overs when the play was stopped due to rain at the MCA International Stadium.

Opener Pawan Shah (45, 22b, 9x4s) anchored Satara’s chase and single-handedly kept Satara in the contest.

Experienced left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav (3 for 13 in 3.4 overs) brought all his experience to the fore and dismissed Shah and skipper Saurabh Navale (0, 1b) in successive deliveries to leave Satara stuttering at 76 for 4 in the 9th over.

However, Harshal Kate (16, 22b) and Aniket Porwal (27*, 24b, 3x4s) ensured that Satara stayed ahead of DLS par score at all times, and when the rain stopped the play, they were 14 runs ahead.

Pune, Nashik share points ================ Earlier in the day, the match between Eagle Nashik Titans and 4S Puneri Bappa was called off midway through the first innings, and the teams had to settle for a point each.

After the initial delayed start, the game was reduced to 18 overs-a-side. Nashik were 113 for 3 in 13 overs when the rain intervened, and the match could not be resumed.