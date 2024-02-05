Advertisment
#Sports

Sathish-Aadya win mixed doubles title, Sai-Krishna claim men's doubles crown

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath won the mixed doubles title at the 32nd Iran Fajr International Challenge badminton tournament after beating fellow Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy in the final in Yazd, Iran. Sathish and Aadya notched up a 22-20, 21-14 win over Sumeeth and Sikki in the summit clash on Saturday.

Advertisment

K Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garage claimed the men's doubles title after defeating the Mexican pair of Job Castillo and Luis Armando Montoya 21-18, 21-19 in the final on Sunday.

In men's singles, Sathish lost 17-21, 18-21 to Hong Kong's Nguyen Hai Dang in the final, while fourth seed Tasnim Mir went down 14-21, 12-21 to Hong Kong's Sin Yan Happy Lo in women's singles.

Sathish had won his maiden BWF super 100 title, the Odisha Open, in December last year. PTI ATK ATK PDS PDS

Advertisment
Subscribe