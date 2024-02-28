Sathish, Aakarshi enter second round at German Open

Mülheim an der Ruhr (Germany), Feb 28 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aakarshi Kashyap progressed to the second round of the men's and women's singles competition at the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

World no. 50 Karunakaran, who had won his maiden super 100 title at the Odisha Open last December, outwitted Israel's world no. 45 Misha Zilberman 21-18 19-21 21-19 in his campaign opener to set up a clash with Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Kashyap, who won the Uganda International challenge last Sunday, beat Ukraine's Polina Buhrova 21-23 21-17 21-11 in a 63-minute opening round clash.

The world no. 43 Indian will face Denmark's sixth seed Mia Blichfeldt next.

The Panda sisters -- Rutaparna and Swetaparna -- went down 17-21 21-10 14-21 to Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Cara Siebrecht in women's doubles to bow out of the competition.

Another women's doubles pair of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost 12-21 11-21 to fourth seeded Malaysian duo Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, seeded fourth, beat Chinese Taipei's Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun 18-21 21-11 21-13 in their opening match on Tuesday.

They will face Czech Republic's Soňa Horinkova and Kateřina Zuzakova next on Thursday. PTI ATK AH AH