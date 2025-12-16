Satwik-Chirag brace for stern test in 'group of death' at BWF World Tour Finals

Hangzhou, Dec 16 (PTI) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face a stern examination of form and resilience when the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals begin here on Wednesday, with the Indian men's doubles duo drawn in what is widely regarded as the 'group of death'.

The showpiece features the top-eight players or pairs in each discipline, determined by performances across the World Tour calendar.

Former world No. 1 Satwik and Chirag, currently ranked world No. 3, are the only Indian representatives at this elite event.

Placed in Group B, the Asian Games champions will take on a formidable line-up that includes multiple Olympic medallists.

They open their campaign against China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, the Paris Olympic silver medallists, before facing Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, a pair known for their pace and attacking depth.

In their final group match on Friday, the Indians will meet their long-time nemesis, Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik who are the Paris Olympic bronze medallists and second seeds.

The head-to-head numbers underline the challenge. Satwik and Chirag trail the world No. 7 Chinese pair 3-7, having lost to them in the Hong Kong Open final in September, though the Indians prevailed in their most recent meeting at the China Masters.

They have also lost their only previous encounter against the world No. 11 Indonesian pair at the Australian Open quarterfinals, while Aaron and Soh have proved a thorn in their flesh for much of their career.

With only the top-two pairs from each group advancing to the semifinals, the draw leaves little margin for error.

Although the year has not yielded a title, Satwik and Chirag have shown consistency and resilience following an injury-enforced break. They returned to form with a bronze medal at the World Championships and finished runners-up at the Hong Kong Open and the China Masters.

The duo also reached the semifinals at the Malaysia Open, India Open, Singapore Open, China Open and Denmark Open.

India's presence at the year-end finale has been sporadic yet significant. PV Sindhu remains the only Indian to win the title, claiming the women's singles crown in 2018, while Saina Nehwal reached the final in 2011.

In doubles, Jwala Gutta and V. Diju were mixed doubles finalists at the 2009 Super Series Finals.

Notwithstanding the tough draw, Satwik and Chirag's pedigree in big events keeps Indian hopes alive. A strong run in Hangzhou could see them script India's first men's doubles triumph at the season-ending finals.