Satwik-Chirag enter Denmark Open semis

Odense (Denmark), Oct 17 (PTI) Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinals of the Denmark Open after fighting past Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat of Indonesia in the Super 750 badminton tournament, here Friday.

Satwik and Chirag, seeded sixth in the tournament defeated the unseeded Indonesians 21-15 18-21 21-16 in a hard-fought quarterfinal that lasted 65 minutes.

The Indian duo will next play the winner of another quarterfinal between eight seeds Chen Bo Yang and Yi Liu of China and Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Satwik-Chirag combination had defeated Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley and Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in their opening two rounds.

Later, Laksya Sen will take on seventh seed Alex Lanier of France in his men's singles quarterfinal match.