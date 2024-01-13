Satwik-Chirag enter men's doubles final of Malaysia Open

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 13 (PTI) Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men's doubles final of Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament after beating Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in straight games here on Saturday.

The world number 2 Indian pair, who won the Asian Games gold medal last year, beat their Korean opponents 21-18 22-20 in the semifinal match that lasted 47 minutes.

The second seeded Satwik and Chirag had beaten China's Ren Xiang Yu and He Ji Ting in straight games in the semifinal on Friday.