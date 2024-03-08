Satwik-Chirag in semis, fighting Sindhu loses epic battle against Chen in French Open

Paris, Mar 8 (PTI) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stayed on course for the men's doubles title after reaching the semifinals with a straight-game win, but PV Sindhu fell short in the women's singles quarterfinals at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Advertisment

The world No. 1 Indian pair, who had won the title in 2022, cruised into the semifinals with a 21-19 21-13 victory over Thailand's world No. 32 Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle.

The Asian Games champions, who had defeated Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Woo Tee on Thursday night, will next meet world champions and third seeds Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae, who had beaten the Indian duo at the India Open final in January this year.

Earlier, Sindhu, who is on a comeback trail from a four-month-long injury layoff, produced a gallant fight giving ample display of her strokeplay and physical fitness during a marathon one hour and 32-minute battle against Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China.

Advertisment

The two-time Olympic medallist, however, had to settle for a 24-22 17-21 18-21 loss to the second seed and defending champion Chen in the riveting last eight battle here.

Sindhu vs Chen ========== The last time Sindhu had beaten the world No. 2 Chen was en route to her 2019 World Championships gold. Since then the Indian has lost to the Chinese twice in the last two meetings although she held a better 6-5 head-to-head record against her opponent coming into the crucial tie.

Playing a top-class opponent after quite sometime, Sindhu didn't show any sign off the left knee injury that had pushed her out of the circuit since October last year.

Advertisment

There was nothing to separate the two as Sindhu produced an attacking display and also moved well on the court but a steady Chen managed to keep her nose ahead in the end.

Sindhu and Chen played some excruciating rallies with the Chinese using high tosses and lifts to keep the Indian at the back.

But Sindhu tried to step up the pace with both moving together till 6-6.

Advertisment

But Sindhu then dumped one at the net and sent another one wide while Chen unleashed a cross-court return to move ahead. The Chinese had five points at the break when Sindhu made a misjudgement at the backline.

An unperturbed Sindhu, however, slowly made her way back to first claw back at 15-15 to take a lead with a five-point run.

While the Chinese kept targeting Sindhu's body, the Indian managed to gather points with some delectable drops, cross court winners and some precise returns at her opponent's forehand corner.

Advertisment

From 19-19, the two moved neck-and-neck till 22-22 before Sindhu converted a third game point opportunity by unleashing a superb forehand cross court drop.

Sindhu took a confident 4-2 lead after the change of sides with Chen sending the shuttle long twice.

However, the Chinese turned the tables as Sindhu went wide twice and Chen produced a backhand drop and a cross court smash to lead 7-4.

Advertisment

The Indian drew parity again at 7-7 but Chen pulled away to 11-9 with a disguised return after Sindhu sprayed into nets twice. Sindhu kept the pressure on her opponent and restored parity at 13-13 with another delightful drop.

However, rare service errors by Sindhu gave Chen chances and she unleashed a straight smash and a body blow to move ahead.

With Sindhu making too many unforced errors, Chen pulled away and roared back into the contest after the Indian sprayed another one to the net.

While the clock crossed the hour's mark, the duo kept fighting.

In the decider, Chen produced two sublime shots -- a drop and a late cross net -- to open up 6-3 lead but a barrage of smashes helped Sindhu claw back at 7-7.

The duo continued to test each other's mental resolve during the tight rallies and was inseparable till 11-11.

Chen then grabbed five straight points but Sindhu managed to break the run of points with another lovely drop at 13-16.

But Chen was soon up 19-15 with a smash. Sindhu again brought the equation down to two points at 17-19 but missed a backhand net drop to hand over three match points to Chen, who sealed it when another body return was sent wide by the Indian. PTI ATK SSC SSC