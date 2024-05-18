Satwik-Chirag pair enters Thailand Open final

Bangkok, May 18 (PTI) India's premier men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the final of Thailand Open badminton tournament with an easy straight game win over Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei of Chinese Taipei here on Saturday.

Asian Games gold medallists Satwik and Chirag needed just 35 minutes to beat their opponents 21-11 21-12 in the semifinal match of the Super 500 tournament.

In the final on Sunday, the world number three Indian duo, the top seeds in this tournament, will be up against the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi who defeated Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang of South Korea 21-19 21-18 in the other semifinal on Saturday.

In the women's doubles, the fourth-seeded Indian pair of Tanisha Carsto and Ashwini Ponnappa will face top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand in the semifinals later on Saturday.

The Indians had on Friday beaten the South Korean duo of Lee Yu Lim and Shen Seung Chan 21-15 21-23 21-19 in the quarterfinals.