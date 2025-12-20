Satwik-Chirag pair exits BWF World Tour Finals after semifinal defeat

Hangzhou, Dec 20 (PTI) Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the BWF World Tour Finals after losing the semifinal to China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang here Saturday.

The Indians won the first game but failed to capitalise on the advantage, going down 21-10, 17-21 13-21 in the last-four contest that lasted one hour and three minutes.

Satwik and Chirag had beaten their opponents in the group stage but the Chinese pair turned the tables on them when it mattered the most.

The Indian duo was unbeaten in the group stage in the season-ending tournament but Saturday's defeat meant that they could not become the first men's pair to reach the summit clash of the coveted event.

They though became the first Indian men's pair to reach the semifinals of the season-ending event.