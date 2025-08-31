Satwik-Chirag pair signs off with bronze at World Championships

Paris, Aug 31 (PTI) Top Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty signed off with a bronze medal after going down fighting to China's 11th seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the men's doubles semifinals of the World Championships here.

A day after assuring India of a medal, the former world No. 1 duo's bid to become the first Indian men's doubles pair to reach the final of a world championships fell short as they lost 19-21, 21-18, 12-21 in a 67-minute battle on Saturday evening.

This is the pair's second medal at the Worlds, having won a bronze in 2022.

On Friday, Asian Games champions Satwik and Chirag had stunned their nemesis, Malaysia's two-time Olympic medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in the quarterfinals to extend India's medal streak in the tournament, which began in 2011.

The Indians, however, could not break through the resolute defence of the Chinese pair, which retrieved relentlessly and countered with precision.

Satwik and Chirag had first clinched a world championships bronze in Tokyo in 2022, a year after narrowly missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Their second medal in the prestigious tournament also comes a year after an Olympic heartbreak at the Paris Games.

It also brought an end to India's campaign in the tournament.

"We didn't get really any rhythm. We didn't start off that well. We gave away easy points (in the third game). We should have been a bit smarter. But, credit to them. They served quite well, right from the start of the third game," Chirag said after the defeat.

"I think we could have made a few changes here and there, not really rush into the service, because they were also serving quite deep. But credit to them that they could put us out of place," he added.

On his part, Satwik said, "They played with much more confidence, like we did in the first matches. Their body language... they were enjoying a little more than us. In the first game, even though we were leading, they were just giving what they have. I think that's what we did in the previous matches.

"Today, I think we played really well in patches, it's all about confidence, how strong you are mentally." Satwik and Chirag had the Chinese on the ropes in the opening game, racing to a 9-3 lead with relentless attack and sharp interceptions. But Chen and Liu, defending flat and retrieving everything thrown at them, clawed back.

Chirag went wide on game point and although the Indians saved two, a blistering smash from the Chinese sealed it 21-19.

Switching sides brought a fresh burst as the Indians surged ahead 5-1 with clever judgements aided by drift. Satwik's smashes and Chirag's quick net play forced high lifts that they dispatched ruthlessly.

But then nerves crept in. Chirag erred repeatedly at the net, and Satwik was faulted on serve, allowing the Chinese to level at 16 all. Satwik's venomous smash and a fortunate net chord helped them eke out a 21-18 win to force a decider.

The third game, however, was one-way traffic. Liu's flick serve unsettled Chirag time and again as the Chinese stormed to a 9-0 lead. At the change of ends, India trailed 3-11 and never recovered.

Satwik tried to inject some fire with booming smashes, but misjudgement and errors mounted. Chen and Liu converted their third match point when Satwik's drive went long, wrapping up the contest 21-12.

Summing up their campaign in the French capital, Chirag said, "This has been really good outing, played some good matches, beat players against whom we have not had good record in the previous matches.

"But, having said that, we couldn't play that final, but yeah, overall a good tournament." It has been a consistent season for the world No. 3 pair that reached the semifinals at the Malaysia and India Open in January.

But their season was also interrupted by setbacks, with Satwik grappling with health issues and Chirag sidelined by a back injury that kept them out for several weeks.

Satwik also endured a personal loss with the death of his father in February.

The duo regrouped later in the season, making the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open and advancing to the last eight at both the Singapore and China Open.