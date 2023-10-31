Satwik-Chirag slips 4 spots to 5th; Sindhu stays at 10th

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Asian Games men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have slipped to fifth position in the latest BWF world rankings released here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair, who had reached the numero uno status after their Asian Games triumph, slumped four places after failing to defend their crown at the French Open last week in Rennes.

Satwik and Chirag lost 23-25 21-19 19-21 to former world champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan in the second round.

Among other top Indian shuttlers, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth all remained static in their current rankings.

Sindhu, who had suffered a knee injury during her French Open campaign, held on to the 10th spot in women's singles after regaining the top 10 position last week.

In men's singles, Prannoy, Lakshya and Srikanth are ranked eighth, 17th and 22nd, respectively.

In women's doubles, India's top pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stayed at the 18th position.