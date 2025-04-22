Satyanarayan wins Odisha''s first medal at National Wrestling Championships

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 22 (PTI) Himanshi (53kg) and Muskan (59kg) grabbed gold medals on the concluding day of the U20 Wrestling Nationals, helping Haryana win the women's team championship.

In the Greco Roman category, wrestler Satyanarayan won Odisha's first ever medal -- a bronze -- at the meet.

The concluding day featured competitions in three men's freestyle, three women's and four greco roman style categories.

Haryana expectedly won all three team championships - men's freestyle (194 points), Greco Roman (195 points) and women's (214 points) but Odisha savoured a historic moment when Stayanarayan won state's first ever medal at Nationals in the 130kg category.

Ashwani (65kg), Amit (79kg) and Sachin (92kg) emerged winners in the men's freestyle category while Mukul Chauhan (63kg), Aman (77kg), Prince (82kg) and Uttam Rana (130kg) grabbed gold in greco roman style.

Apart from Himanshi and Muskan, Delhi's Drishti (68kg) finished on top of the podium in women's event. PTI AT AT KHS