Saudi Arabia enter cricket: Announce partnership with ILT20

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has ventured into mainstream cricket for the first time, announcing a strategic partnership with International League T20 (ILT20) which would ensure that all six participating franchises in the event will have to absorb at least one player from the oil-rich kingdom.

Under the partnership, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) has sanctioned and licensed the DP World ILT20, which is approved by the Emirates Cricket Board, as an official T20 league (men and women) to host matches within Saudi Arabia in its forthcoming seasons.

"Saudi Arabia players will also have a direct pathway into the DP World ILT20. Notably, the DP World ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction, scheduled for Wednesday, will require each franchise to secure at least one player from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," read a statement from ILT20.

In the coming years, ILT20 matches will also be staged in Saudi Arabia, which hosted a cricket festival earlier this month "to create a new ecosystem" for the sport in the country. The ILT20 has featured reputed former players like Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Trott and David Warner among others.

"We are very proud to announce our partnership with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation. Saudi Arabia is a key part of the Gulf region, and its commitment to developing cricket is inspiring," ILT20 Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni said.

Chairman of Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation (SACF) Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud said the partnership is a reflection of his commitment to develop cricket in his country.

"It also provides a platform for fan engagement within the Kingdom and opens up further avenues for developing the game across infrastructure and tourism...," he added.

David White, CEO ILT20, called it a significant step to grow the game across the Gulf region.

The ILT20 Season 4 will begin on December 2 and will feature 34 matches, ending with the final on January 4, 2026.