Saudi cricket federation, US League join hands to boost grassroots game

Houston, Aug 20 (PTI) The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) and the Dallas-based National Cricket League (NCL) have announced a partnership to strengthen grassroots cricket and create elite pathways for players, ahead of the sport's return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

The collaboration will focus on school and community programmes, coaching and umpiring certification, exchange of technical expertise, and exposure for Saudi players through NCL events in North America. These include the Collegiate Cricket League and the Path to Cricket Pro talent hunt aimed at preparing the next generation of professionals.

"This is a bridge connecting two nations with a shared passion for cricket and a vision for its future," said NCL chairman Arun Agarwal.

"This is a bridge connecting two nations with a shared passion for cricket and a vision for its future," said NCL chairman Arun Agarwal.

"By aligning our grassroots systems and opening cross-border pathways, we're creating real opportunities for young players to move from local pitches to the world stage." Saudi Arabia has seen a surge in cricket participation in recent years. The SACF said the tie-up with NCL would help turn that momentum into structured development programmes and international exposure for emerging talent.