Saurabh Chaudhary back in winner's circle, Haryana women sweep air pistol trials

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Former world number one Saurabh Chaudhary won the men's 10m air pistol T1 national selection shooting trials, posting a score of 244.5 in the final here on Saturday.

Saurabh, one of India's most decorated pistol shooters, beat the Army's qualification topper Ravinder Singh by a margin of 0.1 in the eight-man final to be back in the winner's circle after a long time.

In the women's air pistol T1, Suruchi led a Haryana clean sweep, finishing ahead of two Olympians, Yashaswini Deswal and Manu Bhaker respectively.

Ravinder was the top marksman in the qualifiers, finishing with a score of 586. His teammate Sagar Dangi was second with 585, while Saurabh qualified seventh with a modest 581.

However, Saurabh's experience of finals probably came through, as despite being third at the end of 18 shots of the 24-shot final, he held his nerve to clinch the deal.

In the women's event, Suruchi however, did convert her top qualification position into a win.

She posted 579 in the first 60-shot round to finish ahead of Manu on inner 10s. Then in the final, she took the lead after 10 shots and held on to win admirably. Her score of 240.4 was 0.4 ahead of Yashaswini in the end. Manu bowed out in third place after the 22nd shot with a tally of 219.3.