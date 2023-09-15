Saurabh Chaudhary finishes 30th, Sagar Dangi sixth in Rio World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Competing in his first major international event in over a year and a half, former world number one Saurabh Chaudhary finished 30th in the men's 10m air pistol event on day one of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Rio De Janeiro.

The multiple time World Cup gold medallist Saurabh, whose last senior ISSF event was in Cairo in February-March in 2022, shot 572 in the 60-shot qualification round to finish 30th as he failed to advance to the final on Thursday.

Sagar Dangi finished sixth in the event. The 21-year-old shot 157.4 in the final and was the lone Indian to make it to the top eight stage.

Sagar shot 581 in the qualification round to finish second in the 62-strong field. Among the other Indians in the fray, Shravan Kumar shot 576 to finish 15th while Kedarling Uchaganve, competing for ranking points only, shot 576.

Italian Federico Maldini won gold in the event.

A 16-member Indian team is taking part in the Rio World Cup in as many as seven Olympic events. The other gold of the day went to Armenia in the women's 10m air pistol, where India had no representative. PTI APA AH AH