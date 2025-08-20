Saurabh-Suruchi pair wins 10m air pistol mixed team bronze in Asian C'ship

Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 20 (PTI) The Indian pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and rising teenage star Suruchi Inder Singh clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze, beating Chinese Taipei in the Asian Shooting Championships here on Wednesday.

The duo defeated Liu Heng-Yu and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen 17-9 to add to the individual bronze that double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker had won in the women's 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday.

The Indian pair qualified for the medal round placed fifth with Suruchi firing 292 and Saurabh scoring 286. the duo aggregated 578 in the qualification round to be placed fifth going into the eight-team medal round.

Suruchi, who has been on song this season winning four World Cup medals, started the qualification round with a perfect 100 in the opening series, faltered in the second to score 94 and ended the preliminary round with a 98.

Chaudhary had series of 95, 96 and 95.