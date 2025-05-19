Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem elected as JSCA secretary and joint secretary

Ranchi, May 19 (PTI) Former India cricketers Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem have been elected as the secretary and joint secretary respectively of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

Both Tiwary, a left-handed batter and Nadeem, a left-arm spinner, had retired from international cricket in 2024.

The 35-year-old Tiwary played three ODIs for India after making his debut against Australia at Visakhapatnam in 2010 while Nadeem, also 35, played two Tests for the country following his debut against South Africa in 2019.

In the elections held for the new committee, Tiwary beat his opponent SB Singh comprehensively 438-194. For the joint secretary's post, Nadeem also recorded a big win as he won 409-199 against Raj Kumar Sharma.

Meanwhile, Ajay Nath Shahdeo beat SK Behra 421-213 for the post of JSCA president and Sanjay Pandey defeated Nandu Patel 381-235 for the office of vice-president.

Amitava Ghosh beat Soumya Sen 402-221 for the post of the treasurer.