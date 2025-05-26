Saurashtra Pro T20 league to run from June 7 to 20

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Monday announced that its T20 league will be played from June 7 to 20.

The Saurashtra Pro T20 League (SPTL) will have five teams and include 20 matches.

"The tournament is a landmark initiative by the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) to further promote and develop the game at a professional level within our region," said SCA president Jaydev Shah in a statement.

"Saurashtra Pro T20 League will feature top-tier and emerging talents from across the region of Saurashtra & Kutch and beyond, providing a robust platform for young and emerging cricketers to showcase their skills alongside experienced players of Saurashtra." All coaches of the five teams will be provided by SCA though they can have mentors in the form of former international players.

The players' draft will take place on Tuesday.

"We have pool of about 125 good players in three categories for the drafting," the SCA statement added. PTI June is a busy month for state associations conducting T20 leagues.

Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are among the major state units staging their leagues next month. PTI BS AT AT