Savita opts out as India name 20-member squad for women's hockey WC qualifier

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Veteran goalkeeper and former skipper Savita Punia has opted out of Women World Cup Qualifiers due to personal reasons as Hockey India on Sunday named a 20-member squad, to be led by mid-fielder Salima Tete.

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.

Hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria will be competing for three qualification spots at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 set to be held in August.

The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales in Pool B.

According to sources, Savita has taken a break for family reasons.

"Savita was not part of the national camp ahead of the tournament as she opted out due to family reasons. That's why there was no reason to consider her," a source told PTI.

Seasoned Salima will continue to lead the side. The squad comprises of Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam sharing the goalkeeping responsibilities.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Ishika Chaudhary form the defensive unit while captain Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, and Deepika Soreng will occupy the midfield.

In attack, the team boasts flair and finishing prowess with Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, and Annu in the luine up.

"We are really looking forward to our first tournament together. We have been working on the fitness and the tactics, so everybody understands their tasks and role in the team. We will play two practice matches in Hyderabad to be fully ready for the matches ahead," chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said.

India will open their campaign against Uruguay on March 8, followed by matches against Scotland and Wales on March 9 and 11 March respectively.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng.

Forwarsd: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu.