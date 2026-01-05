Savita Punia eyes Asian Games gold, direct LA Olympics qualification

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Former India captain and veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia has set her sights on winning the gold in this year's Asian Games and securing direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics before hanging up her pads on a high.

Savita said she isn't looking too far ahead to LA 2028 and is focussed on helping India qualify for the quadrennial mega-event through the Asian Games to be held in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan from September 19 till October 4.

"I have started feeling that I want to spend more time with my family. Everyone is going to retire at some point, whenever the day comes, I just want to leave on a good note. It doesn't matter if it's an Asian Games or the LA 2028 Olympics," Savita, a 2002 Commonwealth Games bronze winner and three-time Asian Games medallist, told PTI in an interview.

"LA 28 is a little far for me. I can't say much about it. I have set my own goal for the Asian Games, not looking beyond that as of now. I am contemplating hanging up my boots after the Asian Games on a high note, if we win the tournament and qualify for the Olympics.

"If everything goes as per this plan, I'll be satisfied that the team is going to be there in LA and the players do not need to worry about facing the pressure of qualifiers anymore, they can go out and play freely then," the 35-year-old custodian added.

Savita, who is turning out for Soorma Hockey Club in the ongoing women's Hockey India League and is being supported by JSW Sports, said she is going to give her heart and soul to help India qualify for the LA 2028 through the Asian Games.

"My next target for the whole year is very important. I have always set my goals in life. So now I have only one goal in my mind, that is we must win a gold medal in the Asian Games and directly qualify for the Olympics.

"Our team has that capacity, and personally I am going to leave no stone unturned as a player and a senior member of the team, I am always there to motivate my team.

"We all have taken a lot of pressure in playing qualifiers already. It would be ideal if we can directly qualify after the Asian Games. Therefore, my personal target is to win the Asian Games and qualify for the Olympics." Having failed to qualify directly to next year's World Cup through the Asia Cup, where they finished runners-up, Savita said winning the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in March this year in Hyderabad is the sole opportunity.

"After that, the World Cup qualifier is very important for all of us. And then the Nations Cup, because I feel that playing the Nations Cup and qualifying for FIH World Cup will be the best chance for us to showcase the best version of our game.

"And then everyone knows about the World Cup and Asian Games. So, this whole year is very important for me and my whole team," she said.

Savita also hasn't completely abandoned the hopes of being a part of the LA 2028 team though she knows it is still far away.

"For me, nothing is impossible. As of now, my body is also very supportive of my game. Whenever any foreign player asks about my age, they get shocked that I am 35 years old. I like to keep myself fit.

"As long as I am on the ground, my age does not matter. If you are fit, you can play at the age of 30, 35 or 40. My main goalkeeping task is to have good footwork and agility. If you are fit, you can play at any age.

"I am very blessed that both my families support me. My in-laws also support me. If they didn't support me, I wouldn't have been able to play. It's been 3 years since I got married and I'm still playing." PTI SSC ATK ATK