Saweety Boora aims to defend her crown at Nationals

Greater Noida, Dec 21 (PTI) All eyes will be on Saweety Boora as the reigning world champion will look to defend her 81kg title in the Women's National Championship which begins here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The competition will feature over 300 boxers from 35 units competing across 12 weight categories for top honours.

Hailing from Haryana, Saweety, who claimed silver at the 2014 World Championships in the light heavyweight category, has also bagged gold (2022), silver (2015), and bronze (2021) at the Asian Championships.

The seventh edition of the elite women’s nationals will see the likes of Tokyo Olympian Pooja Rani in the 75kg category and Haryana’s Manisha Moun, the 2022 world championship bronze medallist in the 60kg category, in action.

Advertisment

She will face stiff competition from Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB).

Additionally, two Youth World Champions -- Arundhati (SSCB) and Ankushita Boro (Assam) -- will vie for top honours in the 66kg category.

In the previous edition, the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secured 10 medals and will be eager to replicate the success in this tournament. PTI APA UNG