SC approves AIFF, FSDL proposal; ex-SC judge to oversee selection of commercial partner for ISL

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court has approved the "consensual resolution" of AIFF and FSDL to clear the logjam in Indian football and appointed former apex court judge Justice LN Rao to oversee the selection process of a competent, reputed and efficient firm as a commercial partner to conduct the Indian Super League (ISL).

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said, "Having gone through the proposal and after hearing all the stakeholders, we are of the view that the proposal takes into account the current situation and provisions for a plan of action.

"There is also a general agreement at the bar that the above proposal is compelling and necessary to ensure timely commencement of the football calendar and to maintain competitive continuity." It directed All India Football Federation (AIFF) to take such measures as may be necessary for the timely commencement of the football calendar and to maintain competitive continuity for the 2025-2026 season with respect to Super Cup and other competitions under its control.

In the proposal submitted on August 28, the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said that to ensure the timely commencement of the football calendar and to maintain competitive continuity, they have agreed that the 2025-26 season may begin with the Super Cup or another domestic competition directly under AIFF's control.

The bench, in its order passed on Monday, said the AIFF shall also issue necessary tenders inviting bids for an open, competitive and transparent process for the selection of its commercial partner to conduct the Indian Super League.

"For this purpose, we have requested and upon his agreement, appoint Justice L Nageswara Rao, former Judge of this court to ensure that the selection process enures in identifying a competent, reputed and efficient firm as a commercial partner to conduct ISL, in line with global best practices. Justice L Nageswara Rao may also appoint one or two professionals to assist him in this regard," it said.

The bench also recorded the agreement of FSDL given in the proposal to waive its contractual Right of First Negotiation and Right to Match under the Master Rights Agreement dated December 8, 2010.

The FSDL has also agreed to issue a No Objection Certificate to AIFF for the conduct of the bidding process and it will not object to the exercise of rights in relation to the ISL by any new rights holder (if any) during the subsistence of the MRA.

The FSDL further confirmed discharging the July-September quarterly rights fee of Rs 12.5 crore under the MRA on August 18, 2025 and agreed to advance the final tranche of the rights fee of Rs 12.5 crore (October-December 2025), if required by AIFF.

The bench, after recording the FSDL agreement given in the proposal, said, "We have no hesitation in recording that their collaborative effort is a significant step in the evolution of Indian football. This shared commitment will go a long way in institutionalising domestic, national and international events".

The top court noted that certain uncertainties have cropped up due to its embargo placed on the AIFF earlier, in which it was asked not to enter into any binding contracts till the judgment is pronounced on the draft constitution.

"We were apprised that because of the embargo, AIFF and its commercial contractual partner, the Football Sports Development Agreement (FSDL) could not decide the terms on which the Indian Super League (ISL) could be conducted and therefore the ISL and many other leagues appear to have been virtually suspended," it has noted.

The bench further noted that the commercial contract between the AIFF and FSDL dated December 9, 2010 referred to as the Master Right Agreement (MRA), is scheduled to expire in December 2025 and the AIFF's executive committee, which took charge at the end of 2022, pursuant to the elections which were held after court's intervention, has its tenure till 2026, if fresh elections are not held earlier.

"Due to these uncertainties, it appears that AIFF and FSDL have not taken a final decision about the course of action to be adopted for conducting the sporting events," the bench said while referring to the ISL.

When controversy over the MRA and logjam over the future of football was brought to the notice of the court by amicus curiae and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, the bench on August 22 asked both AIFF and FSDL to come up with a workable arrangement for the smooth functioning of the league(s).

Subsequently, the AIFF and FSDL submitted a "consensual resolution" to the apex court.

According to the proposal, the process for selection of a commercial partner will be concluded by October 15, 2025, thereby providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders. Subject to the consent of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the new league season can thereafter commence in December.

Earlier, the world football governing body FIFA and the AFC had threatened an international ban on India, issuing a stern ultimatum to the AIFF that it must adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30 or risk suspension.

A suspension would mean national teams and clubs getting barred from all international competitions.

FIFA and AFC have directed the Kalyan Chaubey-led AIFF to secure a "definitive order" from the SC approving the revised constitution, align it with the mandatory statutes of FIFA and AFC, and ratify it at the next General Body meeting before the October 30 deadline.