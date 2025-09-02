SC directs L Nageswara Rao to oversee selection of new commercial partner of AIFF

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court has directed its former judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao to oversee the entire tender process for selecting a new commercial partner for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and clear the way for conducting the country's top-tier league.

Crisis surfaced in the country's domestic game after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which is the Indian Super League's organiser as well as the AIFF's commercial partner, put the 2025-26 season "on hold" on July 11 due to uncertainty over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.

"... The AIFF shall also issue necessary tenders inviting bids for open, competitive and transparent process for selection of its commercial partner to conduct Indian Super League. For this purpose, we have requested and upon his agreement, appoint Justice L. Nageswara Rao, former Judge of this Court to ensure that the selection process enures in identifying a competent, reputed and an efficient firm as a commercial partner to conduct ISL, in line with global best practices," the order said.

The current MRA, which was signed way back in 2010, will expire in December 2025, by which time the ISL season is normally in its third month.

The court said Justice Rao can also appoint one or two professionals to assist him in the process of finalising the AIFF's commercial partner.

Senior counsels Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the AIFF, and FSDL's Neeraj Kishan Kaul assured the bench that both organisations would coordinate to ensure the timely commencement of the football calendar and "maintain competitive continuity".

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said the latest order from the top court is a "big relief" for Indian football.

"The Supreme Court's order is a big relief for Indian football. With salaries on hold and clubs hesitant to begin pre-season, there was uncertainty for players and their families. Now the road is clear, and AIFF will ensure a smooth start to the season with enough competitive matches, beginning with the Super Cup," Chaubey told PTI.

Both the AIFF and FSDL have agreed to this process, with the latter waiving its right of first negotiation to facilitate an open tender.

The SC, meanwhile, reserved its verdict on the issue of adopting a new constitution for the AIFF and approving the conduct of the ISL while making it clear that it is not going to hold back the verdict until the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, is formally notified.

The draft constitution, prepared by Justice Rao on the top court's directions, proposed some radical changes, including a person holding the office for a maximum period of 12 years during his lifetime, subject to serving a maximum of two successive terms of four years each.

The SC bench also reiterated that the AIFF should not enter binding long-term commercial agreements until a final judgment is delivered.

"To fill the legislative gap, this Court has monitored the management, sanction and conduct of national level football tournaments and leagues by the All India Football Federation (‘AIFF). In the process, assistance of a distinguished retired judge of this Court was taken to examine a draft constitution for AIFF, prepared after involving every stakeholder.

"Finally, after hearing all the parties, including the amici curiae on the final draft of the proposed constitution of AlFF we reserved the case for judgment. While reserving, we directed AIFF not to enter into any binding contracts till the judgment is pronounced," the order said. PTI AH/PDS ATK ATK AH