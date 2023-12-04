Scheffler saunters to maiden Hero World Challenge title

Nassau (Bahamas), Dec 4 (PTI) World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler's measured approach on the final day helped him win his maiden Hero World Challenge title as tournament host Tiger Woods completed his spirited comeback.

Advertisment

Scheffler, who led by three-shots going into the final day, was able to maintain that advantage with a 4-under 68 for a total of 268. His putting was solid through the week and in the end, he sauntered to a comfortable victory on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Dallas had finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in the previous two seasons. Scheffler pocketed USD 1 million for his effort.

As Matt Fitzpatrick, who was second overnight, slipped down in the field with a 2-under 70, Scheffler was chased by Austria's Sepp Straka, who climbed five places to finish second with a sublime 8-under 64 in the final round.

Advertisment

Justin Thomas was third after shooting 5-under 67 for an aggregate of 272. Hovland shot the best round of the day, a 9-under 63, gaining six places to finish 10th in the 20-man field.

All eyes were on Tiger Woods heading into the week and he had plenty of positives to gain from in his first event since April. He was especially pleased with his drives but admitted that his putting needed to improve going forward.

He carded a 72 to finish 18th, following scores of 75, 70, 71 on the first three days.

Advertisment

"I think the best part of the week is the way I drove it. I drove it on pretty much a string all week. Granted, these fairways are big. I felt like I had my ball speed up, which was nice, and I was hitting the middle of the face the entire week, which is nice.

"So it's not like I have to go and try and find something the next few weeks or something going into next year; what I've been working on is right there and maybe just tighten up a little bit," said Woods.

What are the areas he would like to improve on as he targets to play one event a month in the new season? "I would say short game, but every time you come here everybody says the same thing around this place, it's one of the most difficult golf courses we come to with grain and having to chip the ball up with the holes running away from you. It's tough," said Woods, who was critical of his play on the Par-5s.

Advertisment

Scheffler, on the other hand, was rewarded for keeping it simple. He got the job done with two birdies on the front nine and as many on the back nine.

"I'm very proud of how I played today. Ted (caddie) and I did a good job out there staying patient, kept the ball in play, gave myself a lot of looks.

"I didn't feel like I gave the rest of the field much of, I don't know if much of a chance is the right word, but I didn't make any bogeys, so there wasn't a ton of mistakes for them to kind of use as momentum.

Advertisment

"It was more of make them come and catch me kind of day. I did a really good job of not trying to force things, not trying to do anything outside of my comfort zone.

"I just played solid most of the day and made two good birdies on 14, 15 and then finished it off nicely," said Scheffler.

His putting was remarkable through the week, something he was very pleased with it in his first tournament since the Ryder Cup.

Advertisment

"I'm very pleased with my game. I felt like coming into this week I was in a good spot, but I didn't really know because I hadn't really played much tournament golf. I'm very pleased with how I putted, I feel like I rolled it solid.

"It's definitely nice to see some early results with the stuff that Phil (putting coach Phil Kenyon) and I have been working on," he said.

Colin Morikawa finished seventh after being handed a two-stroke penalty for green reading materials. The breach occurred on Saturday. PTI BS APA APA